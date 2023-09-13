Russia intercepts Ukrainian attack with cruise missiles, unmanned boats on Sevastopol

Russia’s ministry of defense said that Ukraine’s armed forces launched 10 cruise missiles and three unmanned boats in an attack on a ship repair plant in Sevastopol, and seven missiles were intercepted by Russian air defense systems.

“Overnight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a strike with ten cruise missiles at the S. Ordzhonikidze ship repair plant in the city of Sevastopol and three unmanned boats at a detachment of ships of the Black Sea Fleet during a sea crossing,” state news agency TASS cited the ministry as saying.

Advertisement

The ministry said most of the missiles were intercepted. “Seven cruise missiles were shot down by air defense systems, and all unmanned boats were destroyed by the patrol ship Vasily Bykov. As a result of enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged.”

Sevastopol port is a base for Russia's Black Sea fleet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian-installed Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said that at least 24 people were injured in Kyiv’s missile attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

He said: “According to preliminary information, a total of 24 people were injured as a result of the attack. Four of them are in a moderately severe condition.”

Razvozhayev added that emergency services were working at the facility of the Sevastopol shipyard, where a fire broke out earlier.

Read more:

Russia reports for first time destruction of Turkish-made MLRS in Ukraine

Putin says Ukraine obtaining F-16 jets will not change anything but prolong war

Russia recalibrates posture of air defenses around Moscow to repel drone attacks: UK

Ukraine’s ‘army of drones’ hits 200 Russian military equipment in one week