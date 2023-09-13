Putin: N.Korea’s Kim to continue tour in Russia’s far east with visit to Vladivostok
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would continue his tour of Russia’s far east with a visit to Vladivostok and to defense and other factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, RIA news agency reported.
Putin, who earlier held talks with Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome and hosted a lunch for the North Korean leader, also said there were opportunities for bilateral military-technical cooperation, though he added that Russia would comply with its international obligations.
Putin said Russia would demonstrate to Kim in Vladivostok the capabilities of its Pacific Fleet. He added that Russia also had something to offer North Korea in the area of agriculture.
