Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would help North Korea build satellites and, when asked if he and Kim Jong Un would discuss weapons supplies, said the two leaders would discuss all issues. When asked by reporters if Russia would help Kim build satellites, Putin replied: “That's why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space.” Putin showed Kim around Russia's most modern space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (File photo: Reuters)

Putin: N.Korea’s Kim to continue tour in Russia’s far east with visit to Vladivostok

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would continue his tour of Russia’s far east with a visit to Vladivostok and to defense and other factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, RIA news agency reported.

Putin, who earlier held talks with Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome and hosted a lunch for the North Korean leader, also said there were opportunities for bilateral military-technical cooperation, though he added that Russia would comply with its international obligations.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin said Russia would demonstrate to Kim in Vladivostok the capabilities of its Pacific Fleet. He added that Russia also had something to offer North Korea in the area of agriculture.

Read more:

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles while leader Kim visits Russia

Advertisement

North Korea’s Kim says his visit shows ‘strategic importance’ of Russia ties

Putin says Russia-China ties at ‘unprecedented historical level’: RIA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size