President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would help North Korea build satellites and, when asked if he and Kim Jong Un would discuss weapons supplies, said the two leaders would discuss all issues. When asked by reporters if Russia would help Kim build satellites, Putin replied: “That's why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space.” Putin showed Kim around Russia's most modern space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome. (Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia’s Putin welcomes North Korea’ Kim Jong Un at rocket launch site

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would help North Korea build satellites and, when asked if he and Kim Jong Un would discuss weapons supplies, said the two leaders would discuss all issues.

When asked by reporters if Russia would help Kim build satellites, Putin replied: “That's why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space.”

Putin showed Kim around Russia's most modern space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

