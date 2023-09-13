Talks between Russia’s Putin, N.Korea’s Kim end after two hours: Reports

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome have ended on Wednesday after around two hours, Russian news agencies reported.



Putin and Kim first held talks with their delegations, before holding one-on-one negotiations, the TASS news agency reported. The leaders then proceeded to an official dinner in Kim’s honor, it said.



