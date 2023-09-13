UK police arrest three on return from Pakistan over girl’s death

UK police arrested Wednesday three British-Pakistani relatives of a 10-year-old girl on suspicion of her murder, shortly after the trio landed back in Britain having spent a month on the run in Pakistan.

“Two men aged 41 years and 28 years and a woman aged 29 years were arrested on suspicion of murder after disembarking a flight,” Surrey Police detective superintendent Mark Chapman said in a televised statement.

