Ukraine says Russian landing ship, submarine hit in strike on Crimea’s Sevastopol

A Ukrainian military spy agency official said on Wednesday that an overnight attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, had struck a large Russian landing ship and a submarine.



“We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike,” Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian governor of Sevastopol said a Ukrainian attack on a shipyard in the city in Moscow-controlled Crimea caused a blaze and injured 24 people.



Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive but has recently come under more intense, increased attacks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back the peninsula.



