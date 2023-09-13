United Kingdom announces £1 mn aid package for Libya after flood

Britain announced on Wednesday it was sending an “initial package” of aid worth up to £1 million ($1.25 million) to provide assistance to those hit by devastating floods in Libya.

London said it is working with “trusted partners on the ground” to identify the most urgent basic needs, including on shelter, healthcare and sanitation and “stood ready to provide further support.”

Libyan authorities have reported more than 3,800 deaths from the flash floods that hit the eastern city of Derna on Sunday, but the real figures are feared to be much higher.

Noting the UK aid announcement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was “shocking to see the scale of the loss and devastation caused by the floods.”

“We’re working to provide immediate assistance to the Libyan people, including initial funding to support the international relief effort,” he added.

The UK government also noted that the United Nations has announced $10 million in response to the flooding from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

It said Britain is one of the largest donors to the fund, committing £52 million in 2023.

