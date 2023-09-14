Biden expected to meet Zelenskyy, Netanyahu next week: US official

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House next week after the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, a US official said on Thursday.

Biden will also meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office said earlier that the pair would meet during the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly next week, without specifying the exact location of the meeting.

