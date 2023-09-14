Biden says Republicans want to impeach him to shut down the government

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Republicans wanted to impeach him because they want to shut down the government.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House denounced Republican plans to launch an impeachment inquiry against Biden, calling the effort baseless.

