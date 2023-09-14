China’s Premier Li Qiang will attend China-ASEAN expo

China’s Premier Li Qiang will attend the China-ASEAN expo in Nanning City, Guangxi on September 17, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



This year is the 20th anniversary of the expo, which is a key platform to deepen cooperation and promote trade investment liberalization, spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.



“China is willing to work with all parties to further implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership,” Mao said, referring to a free trade agreement among Asia-Pacific nations.

Advertisement

Read more:

China willing to work with Vietnam on political security, law enforcement: Ministry

China becomes first country to name new Afghan envoy since Taliban takeover

Chinese city hunts for over 70 crocodiles on the loose