Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 26, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
China willing to work with Vietnam on political security, law enforcement: Ministry

China is willing to work with Vietnam to deepen cooperation in political and network security, and promote exchanges and cooperation at all levels, its state security ministry said on Thursday.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks, and improve capacity for law enforcement, it said citing minister Wang Xiaohong.

