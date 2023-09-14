Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China. (Reuters)
A view shows cranes in front of the skyline of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China. (File photo: Reuters)

Crane collapse at China bridge construction project kills 6

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A tower crane collapsed at a bridge construction project in southwest China, killing six people and injuring five others, authorities said.

The collapse happened Wednesday in Jianyang city during work to build an expressway bridge over the Tuo River, the city’s transportation bureau said in a short statement posted on its social media account.

Advertisement

Jianyang is in Sichuan province near Chengdu, the provincial capital. An investigation into the cause of the collapse was underway.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China’s Premier Li Qiang will attend China-ASEAN expo

Taiwan says detected 68 Chinese warplanes, 10 vessels near island

China willing to work with Vietnam on political security, law enforcement: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size