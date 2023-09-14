Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai’s Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport. (Reuters)
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai’s Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport. (File photo: Reuters)

Jet veers off the runway while landing in heavy rain in India, 8 injured

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A small aircraft veered off a runway while landing in heavy rain in Mumbai in western India on Thursday, injuring all six passengers and two crew members on board, officials said.

The Learjet 45 aircraft belonging to private company VSR Ventures was on a flight from the southern city of Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai, India’s civil aviation agency said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A video showed the aircraft lying on the side of the runway after the accident.

Ganesh Puranik, a spokesperson for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said all eight people on the plane were hospitalized with injuries. He didn’t provide details about the nature of the injuries.

The airport’s runways were shut for about 90 minutes as authorities investigated the accident. Mumbai is India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Advertisement

Read more:

India imposes curbs after two die of Nipah virus in southern Kerala state

India, Russia to expand maritime cooperation

India calls X a ‘habitual non-compliant platform’ in latest court scuffle

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size