Kremlin confirms Putin accepted invitation to visit North Korea
President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea from leader Kim Jong Un, the Kremlin said Thursday, confirming Kim’s visit to Russia would last a few more days.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kim’s “visit will continue for a few more days,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding: “Kim invited Putin to pay a visit to (North Korea). Putin gratefully accepted the invitation.”
Read more:
North Korean security disinfected Kim’s chair at Putin summit: Report