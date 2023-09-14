Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this pool photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (Centre L) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023. (AFP)
In this pool photo distributed by Sputnik agency, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (Centre L) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023. (AFP)

Kremlin confirms Putin accepted invitation to visit North Korea

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea from leader Kim Jong Un, the Kremlin said Thursday, confirming Kim’s visit to Russia would last a few more days.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kim’s “visit will continue for a few more days,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding: “Kim invited Putin to pay a visit to (North Korea). Putin gratefully accepted the invitation.”

Read more:

North Korean security disinfected Kim’s chair at Putin summit: Report

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size