Ukrainian shelling killed one man and damaged power transmission lines in Russia’s Kursk region, Governor Roman Starovoit said on Thursday.

“The village of Tyotkino in the Glushkovo neighborhood came under Ukrainian fire. A forklift driver was fatally injured as projectiles were fired on a distillery there. The man died before an ambulance arrived,” Starovoit said on Telegram.

The Ukrainians also fired 10 shells at Gordeyevka village in the region's Korenevo District this morning. There were no casualties, but a power transmission line was damaged in the attack, according to state news agency TASS.

