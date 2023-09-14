Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Moscow says Ukrainian attack on distillery in Russia’s Kursk leaves one dead

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian shelling killed one man and damaged power transmission lines in Russia’s Kursk region, Governor Roman Starovoit said on Thursday.

“The village of Tyotkino in the Glushkovo neighborhood came under Ukrainian fire. A forklift driver was fatally injured as projectiles were fired on a distillery there. The man died before an ambulance arrived,” Starovoit said on Telegram.

Advertisement

The Ukrainians also fired 10 shells at Gordeyevka village in the region's Korenevo District this morning. There were no casualties, but a power transmission line was damaged in the attack, according to state news agency TASS.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia says Ukraine attack on Russian ship with surface drones in Black Sea thwarted

Ukraine FM on securing ATACMS and Taurus missiles from US, Germany: There is progress

New German military aid for Ukraine: Infantry vehicles, drones, demining tanks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size