North Korea already supplying munitions to Russia for over a month: Ukraine intel

North Korea has already been supplying Russia with munitions for over a month, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said on Thursday.

“North Korea has been supplying Russia with 122mm and 152mm artillery rounds and rockets for Grad multiple rocket launchers for a month and a half,” Kyrylo Budanov said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

Advertisement

He added: “Ammunition from North Korea could help Russia win time by giving its defense industry a chance to catch up with military demand.”

North Korea’s President Kim Jong Un made a rare visit to Russia on Wednesday and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This move has raised concerns in the US about the potential strengthening of the Moscow-Pyongyang alliance, which could have implications for Russia's military involvement in Ukraine and the sharing of sensitive missile technology with Kim.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The growing rapport between Kim and Putin is raising apprehensions for the United States and its allies. While Washington has alleged North Korea's involvement in supplying arms to Russia, there remains uncertainty about whether any deliveries have taken place.

Both Russia and North Korea have refuted these accusations. Nevertheless, they have pledged to enhance their defense collaboration. During Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to North Korea in July, Kim displayed banned ballistic missiles, further contributing to the concerns.

Read more:

US to impose sanctions on Russia, North Korea for any new arms deals

Ukraine faces new wave of Russian attacks in the east: Deputy defense minister

Shoigu says Russians engaged in ‘active defense’ in Ukraine: No option but to win