Ukraine says situation in Andriivka is ‘difficult and changing’
The situation in the eastern village of Andriivka is “difficult and changing,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar, said on Thursday after earlier reports cited her as saying the village has been liberated.
Andriivka is around 14 kilometers (9 miles) south of Bakhmut, with an estimated pre-war population of fewer than 100 people.
