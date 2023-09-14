Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A soldier evacuates from a Russian armored vehicle purportedly shot by Ukrainian drone near Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this still image obtained from video released on August 22, 2023. (Reuters)
A soldier evacuates from a Russian armored vehicle purportedly shot by Ukrainian drone near Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this still image obtained from video released on August 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says situation in Andriivka is ‘difficult and changing’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The situation in the eastern village of Andriivka is “difficult and changing,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar, said on Thursday after earlier reports cited her as saying the village has been liberated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Andriivka is around 14 kilometers (9 miles) south of Bakhmut, with an estimated pre-war population of fewer than 100 people.

Read more:

Advertisement

Ukraine attack destroyed Russian air defense system near Crimea’s Yevpatoriya: Source

Russia claims wave of Ukrainian drones destroyed

Two Ukrainian drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk region, no casualties: Governor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size