Russia disrupts Wagner in Syria as Moscow tries to subsume group’s operation: Reports

Russia’s ministry of defense reportedly disrupted a Wagner Group forces rotation’s plane from landing in Syria, amid reports of the ministry trying to subsume the mercenary group’s operations in Syria.

The Russian ministry of defense blocked Wagner forces from rotating personnel from Africa through the Hmeimim airbase in Syria’s Latakia, according to the Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner Grey Zone.

“Wagner, after being banned from flying through Hmeimim and the cancellation of permits from the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the Syrian Ministry of Defense and arranged flights for rotation to Africa, through the Syrian Tiyas military airbase,” Grey Zone reported on Telegram.

It added: “As the plane took off, Russian helicopters were raised into the air, and fire trucks were driven onto the runway to prevent it from landing.” This prompted Wagner forces to negotiate with the Syrian ministry of defense to rotate through the Tiyas airbase in Homs instead. But “the Syrians were told that if this plane lands, fire will be opened on it.”

Additionally, a Kremlin-affiliated military blogger said the Russian ministry of defense used vehicles on the runway to prevent a Wagner plane from landing at the Tiyas airbase on September 12, and then deployed helicopters threatening to shoot down the Wagner plane.

Grey Zone said: “At Wagner’s HQ, they said that if this plane was shot down, then Wagner in Libya would strike the ministry of defense’s base in response. But at the last moment, the leadership of Wagner in Syria got through to [Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek] Yevkurov and the order was canceled, and the plane landed.”

According to Grey Zone, the plane was carrying 170 Syrians on board and Wagner contractors who were flying home after a contract in Libya.

Washington-based think tank Institute of Study of War (ISW) said in an assessment: “Yevkurov’s reported involvement in this engagement as well as his recent trips to Africa continues to suggest that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has likely appointed Yevkurov to oversee the ministry of defense’s effort to subsume the remnants of the Wagner Group.”

