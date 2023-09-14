Russian strategic bombers patrol over Norwegian seas for hours

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out a patrol over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defense ministry.

According to the ministry, the patrol was planned and lasted about four hours.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US sanctions five Turkey-based firms in broad Russia action against 100 targets

Russia expels two US embassy staff

Russia disrupts Wagner in Syria as Moscow tries to subsume group’s operation: Reports