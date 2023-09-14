Theme
Russian the Tu-95 strategic bomber fly over Red Square during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 71 years after the victory in WWII in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP)
Russian strategic bombers patrol over Norwegian seas for hours

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out a patrol over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defense ministry.

According to the ministry, the patrol was planned and lasted about four hours.

