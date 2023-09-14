Taiwan says detected 68 Chinese warplanes, 10 vessels near island

Taiwan said Thursday China had flown 68 warplanes and deployed 10 navy vessels into areas around the island in one day.

“68 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected” between Wednesday and Thursday morning, Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement, referring to China’s army and navy.

The incursion came after Taipei said 35 Chinese warplanes were detected around the self-ruled island on Wednes-day, with some then flying to join China’s Shandong aircraft carrier for naval drills in the Western Pacific.

