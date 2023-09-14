Theme
Chinese maritime law enforcement fleet led by a patrol and rescue vessel Haixun 06 patrols during a joint patrol operation in the central and northern waters of the Taiwan Straits, in Fujian province, China in this handout drone picture released on April 5, 2023 and provided to Reuters on April 6, 2023. Maritime Safety Administration of Fujian/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Chinese maritime law enforcement fleet led by a patrol and rescue vessel Haixun 06 patrols during a joint patrol operation in the central and northern waters of the Taiwan Straits, in Fujian province, China in this handout drone picture released on April 5, 2023. (Reuters)

Taiwan says detected 68 Chinese warplanes, 10 vessels near island

Taiwan said Thursday China had flown 68 warplanes and deployed 10 navy vessels into areas around the island in one day.

“68 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected” between Wednesday and Thursday morning, Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement, referring to China’s army and navy.

The incursion came after Taipei said 35 Chinese warplanes were detected around the self-ruled island on Wednes-day, with some then flying to join China’s Shandong aircraft carrier for naval drills in the Western Pacific.

