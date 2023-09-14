Theme
FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, in Vienna, Austria, on May 23, 2021. (Reuters)

UK, Germany, France and US say Iran must clarify issues over nuclear material

Reuters
Britain, Germany, France and the United States told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday further action would be needed on Iran if the country did not fulfill legal obligations and clarify issues over nuclear material.

“Iran needs to provide, without further delay, technically credible information on the current location(s) of nuclear material and contaminated equipment in relation to Turquzabad and Varamin,” the four countries said in a statement to the IAEA board on September 13.

