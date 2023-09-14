Theme
In this April 12, 2013, file photo, a U.S. Marine F/A-18 Hornet jet flies low pass during Philippines-US joint military exercise in northern Philippines - (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
US considers seeking greater base access in Philippines, top admiral says

Reuters
The United States is considering seeking access to more military bases in the Philippines under a defense agreement between the two countries, the chief of the US Indo-Pacific command said on Thursday.

Admiral John Aquilino in a joint press conference with the Philippines’ military chief Romeo Brawner said he had mentioned the possibility of expanded base access with senior leaders under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Brawner added the locations of existing bases were not determined by regional threats and the main purpose of EDCA was training and humanitarian response.

