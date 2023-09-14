Theme
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
In this image from a video released on July 19, 2023 by the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimea over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine attack destroyed Russian air defense system near Crimea’s Yevpatoriya: Source

Reuters
Ukraine destroyed a Russian air defense system near the town of Yevpatoriya in annexed Crimea in an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and navy on Thursday, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.

Russia said its air defenses had shot down 11 attack drones overnight over Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

