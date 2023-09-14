Ukraine attack destroyed Russian air defense system near Crimea’s Yevpatoriya: Source

Ukraine destroyed a Russian air defense system near the town of Yevpatoriya in annexed Crimea in an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and navy on Thursday, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia said its air defenses had shot down 11 attack drones overnight over Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.



Read more:

Ukraine shoots down 17 out of 22 Russian attack drones launched overnight

Advertisement