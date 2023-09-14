Zelenskyy hails Ukraine’s destruction of Russian air defense system in Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed on Thursday what he described as Ukraine’s destruction of a Russian air defense system in the annexed Crimea peninsula.

“A special mention should be made to the entire personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine as well as our naval forces,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message.

“I thank you for today’s triumph,” he said, a reference to Russia’s “Triumf” air defence system. “The invaders’ air defense system was destroyed. Very significant, well done!”

