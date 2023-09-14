Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on September 14, 2023 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) gives an award to a serviceman during a ceremony marking Tank Troops Day in Kyiv. (AFP)
In this handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on September 14, 2023 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) gives an award to a serviceman during a ceremony marking Tank Troops Day in Kyiv. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy hails Ukraine’s destruction of Russian air defense system in Crimea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed on Thursday what he described as Ukraine’s destruction of a Russian air defense system in the annexed Crimea peninsula.

“A special mention should be made to the entire personnel of the Security Service of Ukraine as well as our naval forces,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I thank you for today’s triumph,” he said, a reference to Russia’s “Triumf” air defence system. “The invaders’ air defense system was destroyed. Very significant, well done!”

Read more:

Ukrainian pilots complete first training with Swedish Gripen fighter jets: Stockholm

Ukraine backtracks on retaking Andriivka village, says ‘heavy fighting is underway’

Ukraine says pushed back Russians to clear 10-15km line from Dnipro River’s left bank

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size