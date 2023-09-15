Theme
United Auto Workers cheer for their fellow union members as they walk out of their jobs at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., September 14, 2023 (Reuters)
About 13,000 workers strike for better wages, benefits from GM, Ford and Stellantis

The Associated Press
About 13,000 US auto workers stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines Friday after their leaders couldn’t bridge a chasm between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay.

The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history as four-year contracts with the companies expired Thursday night.

The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry.

It comes as US labor is flexing its might at the same time that companies face a historic transition to making electric vehicles.

