Kremlin says ‘no agreements’ signed during North Korea’s Kim visit

The Kremlin on Friday said no agreements have been signed during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s ongoing visit to Russia.



“No agreements were signed and there was no plan to sign any,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, amid concern in Washington that the two countries could be preparing an arms deal.



Kim began his visit to Russia on Tuesday.

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the two leaders exchanged gifts of rifles - a choice seen as symbolic given Western concern.



Putin talked up the prospect of greater cooperation with North Korea and said there were “possibilities” for military ties despite international sanctions on Pyongyang.



The Kremlin on Thursday said Putin had accepted an invitation from Kim to visit North Korea, without giving a date for the trip.

Kim on Friday visited a factory which produces fighter jets in Russia’s Far East.



