North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visits fighter jet plant in Russia’s Komsomolsk-on-Amur

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived Friday in the far eastern Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur where he was expected to visit a plant that builds fighter jets.

The visit is one of several the North Korean leader is making on a days-long trip to Russia and will be followed, Putin said, by a visit to Vladivostok where Kim will view Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

On Wednesday Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where he was greeted with a 40-second handshake by Putin.

Washington has warned that their summit could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, which US officials say would violate sanctions.

There’s widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea would in return receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.

