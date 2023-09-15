Russia’s Shoigu inspects modernization of Pacific Fleet’s nuclear submarines

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu checked on the repair and modernization of the Pacific Fleet’s nuclear submarines at a top military shipyard on Friday, his ministry said.



Shoigu earlier this week took part in talks between President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un who visited two aviation plants in the town of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Friday.



Shoigu checked construction of a floating docking complex and on how nuclear submarines are being repaired and modernized at Zvezda plant in the town of Bolshoi Kamen, the defense ministry said in statement.



It added that Zvezda is the leading submarine repair facility of Russia’s Pacific Fleet and the only one in the Far East specialising in repair and modernization of nuclear-powered submarine missile carriers.



“Sergei Shoigu demanded the maximum use of Zvezda’s production facilities in order to complete the repair and modernization of submarines,” the defense ministry said.



Shoigu also visited the Progress plant in the town of Arsenyev which produces Ka-52 military helicopters.



He stressed the importance of improving combat capabilities of Ka-52M helicopters and protection of their pilots.



“The combat capabilities of Ka-52M helicopters need to be improved, and the pilots’ protection needs to be increased,” Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu.



