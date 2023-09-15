Russia’s defense minister says navy to receive 12 new ships this year
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that the Russian navy has received two new ships this year, and is to receive another 12 by the end of 2023, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
TASS, another state news agency, cited Shoigu as saying that the country was developing new nuclear submarines and undersea drones.
In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian navy would receive 30 new ships in 2023. In his comments, Shoigu did not give a reason for the sharp decrease in expected deliveries.
