Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia, on June 22, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia says it has approved US request to visit jailed WSJ reporter Gershkovich

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow has approved a US consular request to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in pre-trial detention on charges of espionage, state news agency RIA reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the city of Yekaterinburg. He, the Wall Street Journal and the United States all deny that he is a spy.

Read more:

Russia denies report on prisoner swap with West involving Navalny

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size