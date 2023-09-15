Russia says it has approved US request to visit jailed WSJ reporter Gershkovich
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow has approved a US consular request to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in pre-trial detention on charges of espionage, state news agency RIA reported.
Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the city of Yekaterinburg. He, the Wall Street Journal and the United States all deny that he is a spy.
