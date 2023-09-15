Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit US Congress next week

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US Congress next week, according to media reports, after a US official earlier said the Ukrainian president was expected to meet with US President Biden on Thursday.



Punchbowl News on Friday said Zelenskyy’s visit with Congress was tentatively scheduled for Thursday. The Washington Post also reported Zelenskyy was set to travel to the US Congress on Thursday, while the Wall Street Journal said he would meet with US lawmakers.



Representatives for Zelenskyy and congressional leaders could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.



Zelenskyy is expected to head to Washington next week following his trip to New York for the UN General Assembly meeting, the US official told Reuters on Thursday.



His visit comes as Biden, a Democrat, presses US lawmakers to provide an additional $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.



Any funds must be approved by Congress. Biden’s fellow Democrats control the US Senate, but Republicans narrowly control the US House of Representatives and have signaled resistance to the additional funding request for Ukraine.



