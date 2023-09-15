Theme
FILE - A security officer stands next to the ship Navi-Star which sits full of grain since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began five months ago as it waits to sail from the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 29, 2022. Russia has repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world. Moscow has declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
A security officer stands next to the ship Navi-Star which sits full of grain since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began five months ago as it waits to sail from the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 29, 2022. Russia has repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world. Moscow has declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping. (File photo: AP)

Ukraine sea drone damages Russian missile ship off occupied Crimea

Reuters, Kyiv
A Ukrainian sea drone damaged a small Russian missile ship off occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on Friday, contradicting a Russian account that said the attack was repelled.

Kyiv, which is trying to ramp up strikes on Russia in the Black Sea region, has said its attacks this week destroyed a Russian air defense system in western Crimea, badly damaged two naval vessels and struck two patrol ships.

The Ukrainian source told Reuters that another attack with a sea drone hit the rear right part of Russia’s “Samum” small missile ship on Thursday at the entrance to Crimea’s Sevastopol Bay and inflicted “significant damage.”

The vessel had to be towed away for repairs and was listing to one side, the source said.

Reuters could not independently verify the account.

Russia’s defense ministry reported a Ukrainian attack on the Samum in a statement on Thursday, but said it was repelled and that the naval drone was destroyed.

