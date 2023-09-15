Theme
A soldier evacuates from a Russian armored vehicle purportedly shot by Ukrainian drone near Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this still image obtained from video released on August 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine troops capture eastern village of Andriivka: Military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian forces have captured the eastern village of Andriivka, military authorities said on Friday.

“In the course of assault operations, they seized Andriivka in Donetsk region,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a morning report.

The troops were inflicting significant losses on the manpower and equipment of the enemy, and fortifying some areas, it added.

