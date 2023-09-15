Ukraine troops capture eastern village of Andriivka: Military
Ukrainian forces have captured the eastern village of Andriivka, military authorities said on Friday.
“In the course of assault operations, they seized Andriivka in Donetsk region,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a morning report.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The troops were inflicting significant losses on the manpower and equipment of the enemy, and fortifying some areas, it added.
Read more:
Ukraine military continues advancing in east, inflicts casualties in south: Officials
In photos: Military training takes center stage for Ukrainian teens education
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine’s destruction of Russian air defense system in Crimea