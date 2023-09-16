Theme
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during a tour, in Russia, September 13, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Shoigu shows North Korea’s Kim hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missiles: Reports

Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was shown Russia’s hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missiles as well as strategic bombers on Saturday by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu, who met Kim on his arrival in Russia’s far eastern Primorsky region, showed Kim three strategic bombers - the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3.

On Friday Kim inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions, part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia’s military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang’s missile program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation when they met on Wednesday.

Putin told reporters Russia was “not going to violate anything”, but would keep developing relations with North Korea. His spokesman said no agreements had been signed during Kim’s visit on military issues or any other topic.

