Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP)
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022. The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

US approves possible sale of drone ammunitions to Canada

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US State Department has approved the possible sale to Canada of munitions and other systems to be integrated into MQ-9Bs drones for $313.4 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.

“The proposed sale will improve Canada’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols of its northern arctic territories,” the agency said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The package would include 219 Hellfire II missiles, 12 Mk82 general purpose bombs, six Mk82 filled inert bombs, and Due Regard Radars, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The principal contractor was General Atomics, the agency said.

Congress was notified of the possible sale on Friday, the agency said.

Read more:

US, Saudi Arabia conclude region’s largest-ever counter-UAS exercise

US diverting military aid from Egypt to Lebanon: Official

Canada’s Enbridge makes substantial investment of $14 billion in natural gas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size