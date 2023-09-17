Theme
Soldiers of Armenia and Azerbaijan stock illustration
TASS quoted Pashinyan as saying it was unlikely any documents would be signed when he meets Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in October. (File photo)

Armenian PM says peace agreement with Azerbaijan possible by year end

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Armenia and Azerbaijan could conclude a peace agreement by the end of the year and Yerevan is doing everything for that to happen, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Russia’s TASS state news agency.

TASS quoted Pashinyan as saying it was unlikely any documents would be signed when he meets Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in October.

