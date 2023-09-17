Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Shoigu discuss military cooperation, inspect Russian weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu discussed military cooperation and exchanges between the two countries’ armies while they toured Russian weapons systems and vessels.

“Kim Jong Un and Sergey Shoigu exchanged views on regional and international military and political circumstances and exchanged constructive views on issues related to continued strengthening of tactical and strategic interaction, cooperation and mutual exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as in the field of defense and security,” state news agency TASS reported.

Kim inspected the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and its armaments such as the Uran anti-ship missile systems and the Kalibr multi-purpose cruise missile systems, as well as the A-190 100mm automatic artillery system, according to TASS.

The Russian defense ministry said Kim and Shoigu inspected the Russian Tu-160 strategic supersonic bombers which have been outfitted with novel Kh-BD cruise missiles with a range surpassing 6,500 km. Shoigu also showed the Kinzhal missile system on the MiG-31I missile carrier to Kim.

Additionally, Shoigu familiarized Kim with the Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber, Su-30SM, Su-35S fighters and Su-25SM3 attack aircraft at the Knevichi airfield in Primorye. “Particular attention was paid to flight characteristics and weapon capabilities,” TASS reported.

