Russia boosting Tokmak defenses shows concern of Ukraine’s tactical penetrations: UK

Russia is boosting defenses around the occupied southern town of Tokmak, which reflects its growing concern about Ukraine’s tactical penetrations, a UK intelligence update revealed on Sunday.

“In recent days, Russian forces have likely reinforced their defenses around the occupied town of Tokmak in southern Ukraine, which is approximately 16 km behind the current front line,” the British ministry of defense said in its war intelligence update.

It added: “Russia is likely deploying additional checkpoints, ‘hedgehog’ anti-tank defenses and digging new trenches in the area, which is held by its 58th Combined Arms Army.”

The British intelligence report highlighted: “Tokmak is preparing to become a lynchpin of Russian’s second main line of defenses. Improvements to the town’s defenses likely indicates Russia’s growing concern about Ukrainian tactical penetrations of the first main defensive line to the north.”

Ukraine’s defense forces hit on Saturday a cluster of Russian military equipment in the occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram: “Today, it was loud again in Tokmak, which the occupiers turned into a military base.” He added that the Ukrainian defense forces’ “presents” hit the location of a cluster of Russian military equipment on the outskirts of the town.

Fedorov also reported that this week, the local “passport office” was evacuated from Tokmak to Melitopol, along with FSB employees and part of the Russian-installed administration.

