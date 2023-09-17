Russia defense ministry says forces downed Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Belgorod

Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had downed three Ukrainian over southwestern Crimea on Sunday evening.

The ministry said air defence systems destroyed one drone at about 9:30 p.m. Moscow time, an hour after it said its forces downed another two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the same area.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major Black Sea port, said debris from the downed third drone fell over farmland and no damage was done.

He also said that if anyone saw smoke in the South Bay area, the Black Sea Fleet reported this was due to “standard aerosol camouflage.” He said all was calm in the city and that despite the unpleasant smell from the camouflage, it was safe.

Earlier Russia’s defence ministry said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region. Reuters could not verify the reports.

Read more:

Top US general highlights significant hurdles for Ukraine in removing Russian forces

Ukraine drone damages oil depot in southwest Russia, says regional governor

Russia denies Ukraine’s claim of recapturing village of Andriivka, near Bakhmut