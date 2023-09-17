Russia says delivered 11 ‘surgical’ strikes on Ukraine port infrastructure in a week

Russia’s military delivered 11 “surgical strikes” on Ukraine’s port infrastructure, personnel locations and the production and storage facilities of Ukrainian unmanned motorboats over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Over the September 9-16, 2023 period, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have delivered 11 massive strikes with sea-and ground-based long-range high-precision weapons as well as with unmanned aerial vehicles on port infrastructure targets, the production and storage locations of unmanned motorboats, fuel products, ordnance, Western armaments and stations of Ukrainian military personnel,” the Russian ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.

It specified that the strikes disrupted supplies to Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia areas and eliminated a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army’s armaments.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported more than 30 combat clashes took place in the past 24 hours. It said: “The enemy launched eight missile attacks and 57 air strikes, as well as over 30 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas,” according to state news agency Ukrinform.

It added: “As a result of Russian terrorist strikes, a number of civilians were killed and wounded. More than 15 households were either destroyed or damaged. A local lyceum and other civil infrastructure objects were also destroyed.”

Furthermore, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that approximately 100 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under Russian artillery fire.

