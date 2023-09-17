Russia updates Tu-22M3 bombers’ missiles to receive new payload: Aviation Commander

Missiles for Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bombers have been updated to receive a new payload with an increased weight up to 1,700 kilograms, Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash said on Sunday.

“The next aircraft is Tu-22M3. We have updated this missile with a new payload which will increase its capacity to 1,700 kilos," he said according to state news agency TASS. This was during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East.

The Tu-22M3 is a long-range multi-mode missile-carrying bomber designed to engage ground and naval targets across the entire range of the aircraft’s speed from high, medium and low altitudes, according to TASS.

Lately, Russia has been upgrading and modernizing its military weapons, systems and vehicles, vessels and aircraft. A recent announcement was the Modernized one-seater Su-25SM which is designed to support troops day and night in any weather.

The Su-25SM is distinguished from the basic Su-25 model by the addition of an onboard navigational and targeting Bars PrNK-25SM complex and GLONASS satellite navigation. The cockpit has been upgraded with multifunctional displays and a new windshield indicator instead of the old sights. The aircraft is armed with a 30mm twin-barreled GSh-302 air gun. Its maximum speed at the ground is 975 km/h; it has a range of 500 km. The aircraft has two RD-195 turbojet engines with a 4500 kgf thrust at the maximum regime each, according to TASS.

Another example is the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate which is a modernized project 1155 frigate that used to be a large anti-submarine ship prior to the upgrade. The complete overhaul carried out in 2021 increased the frigate’s combat capabilities. In addition to anti-submarine and anti-aircraft weapons, the frigate carries unique 3S14 launchers for Kalibr, Tsirkon and Oniks cruise missiles; the Uran anti-ship system; the Otvet anti-submarine missile system as well as modern artillery and EW weapons, according to TASS.

