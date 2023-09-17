Russian commander: Ukraine forces intensify artillery work near Soledar, amass troops

Ukraine’s armed forces have considerably strengthened artillery operations near Soledar, and are also amassing troops, which may imply their plans to mount an offensive in that area, a Russian brigade’s commander said on Sunday.

“What is typical of our defense area is very active work of the enemy’s artillery, especially recently. At night, there is the enemy’s large movement and concentration of equipment and forces. At night you can hear the buzz of heavy equipment, such as tanks, armored personnel carriers and motor vehicles,” Russia's Terek volunteer Cossack brigade’s commander “Batya” told state news agency TASS.

He added: “We are currently on defense, getting ready to repel attacks if they are attempted in our area. They are constantly trying to probe the location of our weaponry, we feel or expect certain offensive actions in our area.”

The Russian commander said that in other areas, where the Ukrainian forces are attempting to advance, they do not have any particular results, so they may be seeking new areas where they hope to get some effect from offensive operations.

Last week, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukrainian forces smashed Russian military equipment with FPV drones near Soledar.

Syrskyi said: “Near Soledar, Ukrainian warriors continue destroying the occupiers’ equipment… [The results are due to the] concerted actions of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s aerial reconnaissance officers and their comrades from other units,” as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

