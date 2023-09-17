UK comedian Russell Brand posts video denying allegations of sexual assault

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has denied any wrongdoing after the Sunday Times newspaper reported that Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults, and emotional abuse during a seven-year period when he was at a pinnacle of his fame.

According to an investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, four women have alleged that Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 Channel 4 and a Hollywood actor at the time.

He is also facing a range of other accusations including controlling, abusive, and predatory behavior.

Brand has denied the allegations and said all his relationships have been consensual.

While he did not respond to the Sunday Times, Brand took to his You Tube Channel and addressed the allegations, calling them a “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks as well as some pretty stupid stuff.”

“But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” Brand said.

Brand called the allegations part of a coordinated mainstream media attack to hush his voice. The British comedian is known for his strong stance against mainstream media and is often seen talking about it on his You Tube Channel.

