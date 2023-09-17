US pursing war against Russia: Lavrov says on long-range missiles supplies to Ukraine

The US is pursuing a war against Russia by supplying weapons to Ukraine as Washington controls the military actions of Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“No matter what it says, it [the US] controls this war. It supplies weapons, munition, intelligence information, [and] data from satellites. It is pursuing a war against us,” Lavrov said commenting on potential supplies of longer-range missiles to Ukraine by the US.

Advertisement

Lavrov added that possible supplies of longer-range missiles to Kyiv by Western countries will not change the essence of what is going on in Ukraine.

“The fact that it will not change the essence of what is going on in Ukraine is obvious. While what is going on is that Ukraine has been prepared, has long been prepared for inflicting strategic defeat to Russia using its hands and its bodies,” he said according to state news agency TASS.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had reported on Thursday “progress” in the matter of the US and Germany supplying Kyiv with ATACMS and Taurus long-range missiles.

“We are very actively engaged in this. The President holds negotiations or meetings every day to speed up the delivery of what has already been promised and to secure new commitments from partners for sending us weapons,” Kuleba said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He added: “There are, of course, some super-priority topics – these are, first of all, air defense systems. We are actively working on obtaining ATACMS from the USA and Taurus from Germany. There is progress on both tracks.”

Read more:

Russian commander: Ukraine forces intensify artillery work near Soledar, amass troops

Russia boosting Tokmak defenses shows concern of Ukraine’s tactical penetrations: UK

Russia says delivered 11 ‘surgical’ strikes on Ukraine port infrastructure in a week

Ukraine destroys 6 Russian drones and 6 missiles, agriculture facility hit in Odesa