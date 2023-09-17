Ukraine drone damages oil depot in southwest Russia, says regional governor

A Ukrainian drone damaged an oil depot in southwestern Russia early on Sunday, sparking a fire at a fuel tank that was later extinguished, the regional governor said.

“There are no casualties, all emergency services are working on the territory of the facility,” the governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klychkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.



Reuters could not independently verify the report, which did not specify whether the depot was hit by debris or targeted by the drone.

