Ukraine farm worker killed when tractor hit mine

One farm worker died and another was injured on Sunday in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region after their tractor hit a mine while ploughing a field, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Liberated after a long Russian occupation, the Kherson region is heavily mined and farmers risk their lives trying to work in fields that have not yet been cleared of mines.

“I’m once again appealing to the residents of the region. Do not start any work until the fields have been inspected by sappers. Take care of your safety,” Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal earlier this year said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had created the world’s largest minefield with an area of 250,000 square kilometers (96,525 square miles).

Read more:

Canada to give $24.5 million to help buy air defenses for Ukraine

World Court to hear Russian objections to Ukraine genocide case

Chechen strongman Kadyrov appears in new video amid speculation of ill health