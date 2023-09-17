Ukraine says Russia amasses 52,000 troops, 270 tanks in Bakhmut sector

Russia has amassed 52,000 troops in the Bakhmut sector, spokesman of the eastern grouping of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Sunday, adding that in total, there are about 150,000 Russian soldiers in the eastern direction.

“They keep 52,000 personnel and about 274 tanks there, more than 1,000 armored combat vehicles, as well as 150 artillery systems and a little more than 120 multiple launch rocket systems,” said Illia Yevlash as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

He added that in general, Russia has concentrated about 150,000 troops in the eastern direction, as well as about 1,000 tanks, 3,000 armored fighting vehicles, and about 1,000 artillery systems.

However, the Russians have struggled with problems in logistics, Yevlash said and yet he added that the Russians are “quite well equipped in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction,” where various types of weapons have been reported.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on Saturday that the most intense battles are currently raging in the Bakhmut sector.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Saturday that in the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out offensive actions, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories.

