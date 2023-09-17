Ukraine says air defenses destroyed 4 Russian missiles, 6 combat drones in south

Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed ten Russian aerial targets in the sky over Mykolaiv and Odesa regions overnight, the Ukrainian Air Command South said on Sunday.

“Four Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and two Shahed-136/131 combat drones were destroyed by the defense forces of the Air Command South over Odesa region, and three Shahed-136/131 drones over Mykolaiv region,” the Air Command said on Telegram.

Advertisement

Additionally, Russia conducted two airstrikes using three guided air bombs on the residential sector of the city of Beryslav and in the Lviv region of the Kherson region. Russians also carried out 75 artillery attacks using about 450 shells, including 7 attacks on populated areas of Kherson and Beryslav districts.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 6 drones and 10 cruise missiles in overnight attack which led to a hit on an agriculture facility in Odesa region. The Air Force managed to destroy 12 targets: 6 drones and 6 cruise missiles.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration reported that a grain storage facility and farmlands were damaged.

It said: “Our air defense units destroyed two combat drones and five missiles. Unfortunately, some targets were hit [by enemy projectiles] in the Berezivka district. Russian terrorists caused damage to agricultural infrastructure: farmlands and a grain storage facility,” as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

Read more:

Ukraine destroys 6 Russian drones and 6 missiles, agriculture facility hit in Odesa

US pursing war against Russia: Lavrov says on long-range missiles supplies to Ukraine

Russian commander: Ukraine forces intensify artillery work near Soledar, amass troops