Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The bulk carrier Riva Wind is seen at the sea port in Odesa after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on August 7, 2022. (Reuters)
The bulk carrier Riva Wind is seen at the sea port in Odesa after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on August 7, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

EU majority stands firm for unity amid Ukraine’s agricultural trade dispute

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A majority of European Union member states defended on Monday the need to keep the bloc’s unity related to Ukraine’s agricultural trade, Spain’s agricultural minister said following a meeting in Brussels, adding he opposed unilateral moves.

A dispute over agricultural trade created a rift on Monday between Ukraine and some of its strongest allies in the European Union after three member states imposed unilateral measures to restrict imports from the war-torn country.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced restrictions on imports on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend a ban on sales into Ukraine’s five EU neighbours, which also include Romania and Bulgaria.

Read more:

Ukraine files lawsuit against EU neighbors over grain import ban

Germany announces 400 mln euro aid package to Ukraine, but no Taurus yet

Poland will extend embargo on Ukrainian grain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size