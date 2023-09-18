EU majority stands firm for unity amid Ukraine’s agricultural trade dispute

A majority of European Union member states defended on Monday the need to keep the bloc’s unity related to Ukraine’s agricultural trade, Spain’s agricultural minister said following a meeting in Brussels, adding he opposed unilateral moves.

A dispute over agricultural trade created a rift on Monday between Ukraine and some of its strongest allies in the European Union after three member states imposed unilateral measures to restrict imports from the war-torn country.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced restrictions on imports on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend a ban on sales into Ukraine’s five EU neighbours, which also include Romania and Bulgaria.

Read more:

Ukraine files lawsuit against EU neighbors over grain import ban

Germany announces 400 mln euro aid package to Ukraine, but no Taurus yet

Poland will extend embargo on Ukrainian grain