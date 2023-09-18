Russia: Su-34 bomber, Tulpan mortar hit Ukraine’s forces in Kupyansk, Krasnolimansk

A Su-34 fighter-bomber struck the deployment point of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, Russia’s West group of forces spokesperson said on Monday.

“During the fighting in the Kupyansk direction, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber from the West group of forces carried out an air strike on the temporary deployment point of the 103rd territorial defense brigade in the Peschanoye region,” said Sergei Zybinsky as cited by state news agency TASS.

He added: “The crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and attack aircraft carried out 14 missile and bomb attacks on the accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the 14th mechanized brigade and territorial defense units in the areas of Sinkovka, Kotlyarivka, Makeevka, Terny.”

Additionally, during the counter-battery fight, the group’s artillery destroyed a 155-mm American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount and three mortar crews in the area of the settlements Peschanoe, Krakhmalnoye, Sinkovka, and Stelmakhovka.

Zybinsky said Ukrainian forces’ losses amounted to more than two platoons of manpower, one vehicle, and nine unmanned aerial vehicles.

Separately, the Russian defense ministry said military personnel of the Central Military District (CMD) destroyed strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction using a 2S4 “Tulpan” mortar.

“Servicemen from the 2S4 Tulip mortar crew of the Central Military District destroyed strongholds and fortified structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction,” the ministry said.

The defense ministry added: “After moving to unprepared firing positions, the mortarmen fire high-explosive fragmentation mines at a distance of 4 to 9 km. To inflict maximum damage, artillerymen use fuses with different delays depending on the type of fortified structures. Firing is carried out at strong points and concentrations of enemy personnel with constant adjustments by crews of unmanned aerial vehicles.”

“The penetration power reaches such powers that [the projectile] is capable of penetrating reinforced concrete structures 6 meters deep,” said a senior battery officer. The military noted that to protect personnel and combat vehicles, after a quick series of shots, servicemen immediately change their firing position and continue working to destroy identified targets.

The 2S4 “Tulpan” self-propelled mortar is a high-power vehicle with a caliber of 240 mm. Designed to destroy powerful fortifications, dugouts, buildings and command and observation posts, as well as to destroy enemy concentrations of manpower, weapons and military equipment at a distance of up to 19 km (with an active-missile projectile). The firing range of a conventional projectile is up to 10 km. The weight of the shells is from 130 to 230 kg, according to TASS.

